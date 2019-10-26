Mason City duo plead guilty to rural break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – A duo accused of a rural Cerro Gordo County burglary is pleading guilty.

Chad Arlin Wolfe, 44 of Mason City, and Nicole Lynn Cooper, 43 of Mason City, are now scheduled to be sentenced on December 4.

They were arrested after an August 20 break-in and theft in the 19000 block of 290th Street. Law enforcement says Cooper met the victim at a bar while Wolfe stole over $1,500 in items from the home.

Wolfe has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. Cooper entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit theft.