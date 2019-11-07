Clear

Mason City driver's license center is relocating

Services to be offered in a temporary trailer.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:13 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Driver’s License Service Center in Mason City has been closed.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the location on 1622 South Federal Avenue had to be shut down due to facility issues as they are in the process of relocating the center.

The DOT says they hope to have driver’s license services available to people as of Friday in a trailer in the parking lot of the DOT’s District 2 office at 428 43rd Street SW. This is being described as a “long-term, temporary” location with services being provided until a new permanent service center can be opened some time in 2020.

The DOT says this temporary location may not be accessible to everyone as soon as it opens. Anyone with accessibility needs is asked to call 641-432-8391 so accommodations can be made for an appointment.

