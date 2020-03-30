Mason City driver pleads not guilty in Worth County pedestrian death

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set in a fatal vehicle/pedestrian collision in Worth County.

Luke J. Beenken, 43 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to homicide by vehicle-reckless driving. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 29.

The Iowa State Patrol says Beenken was driving east on 390th Street on May 3, 2019, when he hit and killed Rick Johnson, 58 of Kensett, as he was rollerblading on the road. Beenken is accused of sending a text message while driving when he hit Johnson.