Mason City driver found guilty in death of Worth County rollerblader

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man is found guilty of homicide by vehicle in the death of a Worth County rollerblader.

Luke J. Beenken, 44, pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a jury trial. After prosecution and defense attorneys submitted written arguments, a judge ruled Monday that Beenken was guilty of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving.

The judge’s ruling states the evidence shows Beenken was driving east on 390th Street in Worth County on May 3, 2019, when he hit and killed Rick Johnson, 58 of Kensett, who was rollerblading in the east lane of traffic. The judge says phone records show Beenken was texting around the same time as the fatal collision and there is no other explanation for Beenken not seeing Johnson and hitting him from behind. The ruling states there is no evidence Beenken reduced speed or moved to avoid hitting Johnson.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for January 18, 2021, in Worth County District Court.