Mason City driver flown to hospital after crash south of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Mason City drive is hurt after running off the road at a highway interchange.

The Iowa State Patrol says Garrette True, 30, was westbound on Highway 18 and taking the cloverleaf ramp to southbound Interstate 35, south of Clear Lake, when True’s vehicle left the roadway, rolled down the embankment, and ended up on its side.

This accident happened around 12:42 PM Tuesday.

The State Patrol says True’s life was saved by wearing a seatbelt and True was flown by helicopter to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa for treatment of injuries.

The Clear Lake Fire Department and Mercy Air Med assisted with this accident, which remains under investigation.