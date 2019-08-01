Mason City councilman is running for re-election

MASON CITY, Iowa – At-Large Councilman Paul Adams is running for re-election.

“Serving on the City Council in Mason City is a tremendous honor,” says Adams. “I’m very grateful that the wonderful citizens of our community have placed their trust in me. But I always remember that I work for them. Their continued support is essential, as I very much wish to continue serving them.”

Adams is seeking a second term on the Council and says Mason City has seen increases in economic growth and quality of life during his time in office, such as:

• Over $125,000,000 in new industry and existing business expansion that will create over 120 new jobs in Mason City

• Leveraged over $3,500,000 in property improvements to homes and businesses in the downtown and corridor areas of the City through a revolving loan program

• Multi-Purpose Arena on schedule to be completed by the end of 2019 that will help in repurpose and revitalize Southbridge Mall

• Partnering with Talon Development who is constructing a housing complex that will provide over 130 new, high quality apartment units and townhouses

• Progress on adding new trails throughout the community, including the High Line Trail which is now under construction

• Flood prevention efforts in response to the flood of 2018 that include flood prevention efforts in the parts of the city as well as replacing and repairing infrastructure throughout the city