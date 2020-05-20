Mason City council passes ordinance change allowing seating areas on sidewalks, other property

MASON CITY, Iowa -The Mason City council Tuesday passed an ordinance change that would fast-track applications for restaurant seating areas on sidewalks and other public property.
Restaurants can apply through the city administrator's office, a move that would speed the process up. Those plans would have to be reviewed for any liability or safety issues.
