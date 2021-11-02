Mason City council-at-large seat on Tuesday's ballot

MASON CITY, Iowa - The polls will officially open for voting Tuesday in several area communities.

One position on the ballot this year - the Mason City council-at-large seat. Incumbent Tom Thoma is vying for another four-year term, while park board member Troy Levenhagen is challenging his seat.

Thoma is proud of the accomplishments the city council has made under his watch, including completion of the multipurpose arena at Southbridge Mall, issue grants for small businesses as they worked to stay open through the pandemic, eliminating blighted properties, addressing the downtown housing shortage with the construction of The River, and job expansion with Bushel Boy and Kraft-Heinz' growth, as well as no tax increase in the current city budget, and keeping taxes low. Thoma is wanting to keep the work on downtown revitalization going with the River City Renaissance project, including the work in progress on the Hyatt Place hotel, as well as the skywalk that will connect the hotel and Music Man Square.

"We want to be ready. The hotel financing is coming along, it's been a project, but COVID interrupted a lot of stuff. We're trying to get that done, and we'll be ready when they want to start building."

Levenhagen is wanting more oversight on the hotel, as it has encountered numerous delays, and make better use of taxpayer money.

"We've got almost $3 million stuck into this, for what? I would make better choices. Before the skywalk was started, I would've had the hotel in place. I'm going to be a watchdog for the citizens' money and not spend it like its water."

If re-elected, Thoma, who sits on the boards of Wright on the Park, the Salvation Army, Visit Mason City, and the Landfill of North Iowa, hopes to spruce up the entry ways into town, as well as improve the city's recycling program, and revive the north side of Mason City, including adding more lighting in the area.

"There's some opportunities up there, a lot of great folks have lived up there throughout the years. With me growing up in Mason City, I had relatives up there and friends, and have grown to appreciate the north end."

If elected, Levenhagen is wanting to focus on growing jobs, maintain the city's fire, EMS and police forces, and improve the city's infrastructure.

"We need to put a little bit of money in. We're talking about things we can do with our money. This is something we need to do. We still have a budget in Mason City whereas there are cities around the country that don't have a budget to take care of their infrastructure."