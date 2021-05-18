Mason City council approves two big steps in Renaissance project

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council took big steps Tuesday night toward the completion of the River City Renaissance project.

First, council members approved a contract and bond for the construction of a $1.9 million skywalk between Music Man Square and the proposed Hyatt Place Hotel in the current parking lot of Southbridge Mall. In response to a council question on Mason City getting a “skywalk to nowhere,” City Administrator Aaron Burnett says he remains confident in the hotel project and says a groundbreaking date could be announced in June.

The City Council also scheduled a June 1 public hearing on a development agreement between Mason City and the new owners of Southbridge Mall. Gatehouse Capital, the developers behind the Hyatt hotel project, have announced plans to transform the mall into a family entertainment hub. Gatehouse announced in early May it would finalize purchase of the mall within 90 days.