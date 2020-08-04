Mason City council approves transit and housing studies

MASON CITY, Iowa – The future of both transportation and housing in Mason City are going under the microscope.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council approved “Request for Proposals” on a Transit Design Study and a Housing Market Study and Needs Assessment. A “Request for Proposal” or RFP is where a government or government agency asks companies or organizations to submit their preliminary plan for accomplishing a certain task.

Director of Developmental Services Steven Van Steenhuyse says the last study of Mason City transit operations was done in 2004, though one has been called for in the city’s Capital Improvements Plan for several years. The study would review pre-pandemic and current number of transit riders, determine current rider needs and desires, and review available transit data in order to evaluate changes to routes and fares.

Van Steenhuyse says federal funding is available under the CARES coronavirus relief act to pay for the transit study.

A Housing Market Study and Needs Assessment would be a comprehensive and city-wide look at available housing in Mason City and what kind of demand exists for additional homes and what they should be. Van Steenhuyse says both Mason City and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation have received inquiries from housing developers in recent years but have been unable to provide them with any hard data on things like housing age and price range or the split between owner-occupied and renter-occupied homes.

Van Steenhuyse says a Market Study would be a useful tool in attracting housing developers and in showing potential employers Mason City can meet their workforce housing needs.

Proposals for the Transit Design Study must be submitted to the city by August 26. Housing study and needs assessment proposals must be submitted by September 3.