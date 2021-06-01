Mason City council approves mall development deal, ordinance change for storage project

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council has approved a development agreement to transform Mason City’s downtown mall into a family entertainment hub.

The deal requires developer Gatehouse Capital to invest at least $30 million in the project in return for a 10-year property tax rebate of no more than $12,750,000. The project will include replacement of Southbridge Mall’s roof and complete redevelopment of the mall interior. David Rachie of Gatehouse Capital says the mall will be renamed and feature attractions like a reopened movie theater, a bar and sports hall of fame involving Hawkeye sports broadcaster Gary Dolphin, go-kart tracks, a bowling alley, and a brewery/beer garden.

Rachie told the City Council during Tuesday’s meeting that they’ll finish their purchase of the mall by August and that will result in full payment of all back taxes on the property. Rachie says the reconstruction of the mall would be complete by December 2022 and that they already have letters of intent from enough businesses to completely fill available retail space. In addition, plans are for the mall to be physical connected to the hotel also planned to be built downtown by Gatehouse Capital.

The Mason City council also took the unusual step Tuesday night of approving a set of ordinance changes without the customary readings at three separate council meetings. The changes would pave the way for the proposed redevelopment of the old Sears location in in the Southport Shopping Center into a climate-controlled storage facility. The changes are largely technical in nature, such as removing the limit on self-storage facilities in Mason City. Current city ordinance requires all such operations to be less than 35,000 square feet and the proposed Sears project would be 55,000 square feet.

The developers asked the City Council to pass all three readings of the ordinance changes Tuesday night because of a tight timeline on signing the necessary contracts and skyrocketing prices on building materials like overhead sliding doors. Rochester-based Midwest Indoor Storage is working with a local developer on the project. The company already operates several similar storage facilities in southern Minnesota.