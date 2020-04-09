Clear
Mason City company recognized by Governor Reynolds for producing face shields

The Dimensional Group in Mason City usually makes products like binders and check book covers. With the coronavirus in full swing, they have moved into a new product line, protective face shields.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City company is being recognized for their efforts to make personal protective equipment.

This morning, Governor Kim Reynolds mentioned The Dimensional Group in her daily press briefing.  So far, the company has cranked out about 50,000 face shields and in a few weeks, they hope to double that number to 100,000.  Each shield only costs about $1.25 to make, which is just enough to cover costs.

Company president Adam Gold says he's glad to help out not only those in the medial field, but keep his employees working as well.

"We've made some commitments to our employees, they're a part of the family. We're a small company we have 45, 48 people and they've all worked here for a long time. They're part of the family now so we want to make sure that we're taking care of them too," said Gold.

The State of Iowa is increasing their order of masks from The Dimensional Group to 450,000.  Gold also said he would like to keep making more of the face shields and sell them to other states who need them.

