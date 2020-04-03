Mason City closes playground equipment, shelter houses

MASON CITY, Iowa - There are now fewer places for gatherings in Mason City.

The city announced Friday that playground equipment and shelter houses at parks in the city will be closed until April 30 due to the spread of coronavirus.

"All park restrooms remain closed and drinking fountains are turned off. At this time, the Dog Park will remain open. City staff is in the process of installing caution tape and fencing around the equipment and shelters in the parks and placing signage as a reminder. Team sports, pickup games and contact play are prohibited. Continue to enjoy the City’s Parks and trails which will remain open for recreation purposes while managing social distancing, avoid large gatherings over 10 and wash your hands with soap and water after activity," the city said.