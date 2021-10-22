Mason City city council approves federal brownfield assessment grant application

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City city council approved an application for a federal grant that will help identify environmental issues on brownfield sites within the city limits.

The $500,000 grant through the Environmental Protection Agency will allow the assessment of 'perceived or legitimate environmental issues' on local sites, such as a former industrial site, in need of cleanup in order to turn them around for development. It allows the city to give a potential land buyer of the environmental risks on the site and what needs to be done. Mediation costs would not be covered in this initial grant, as they would be covered in a second phase grant. The grant has no local match, and would be of no cost to taxpayers.