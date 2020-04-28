Mason City church staying closed to keep congregation safe

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many places of worship, like Grace Church in Mason City are deciding to hold off on in-person services.

"We want to care well for them spiritually and we want to care well for them emotionally and we want to care well for them physically," said Grace Church executive pastor Nick Daugherty. He says it will be quite some time before folks can gather to worship in the building.

"We are planning online services through may and not gathering until june. We're considering some outside options, but we'll see," said Daugherty.

While the house of worship might seem quiet, the congregation has been very busy helping families in the community endure the pandemic. They have been working with Mohawk Market food pantry to keep people fed. Pastor Daugherty says this virus has made them all stronger.

"What we've learned from this is to be more resilient. So no matter what comes we're in place to meet the needs of people."

Before the church can reopen, so many details need to be worked out, including how worshippers will be seated and how weddings and funerals will be handled.

"If we're not able to do those things, is it wise to open churches to gatherings, mass gatherings right away? And so it's one of the things we're praying about and working through at this time," he said.