Mason City church growing garden to fight hunger

MASON CITY, Iowa - First Congregational United Church has come up with a unique way to keep Mason City's less fortunate fed. The church has installed planter boxes all around their building and they have planted vegetables in them.

Anyone is free to pick the vegetables, like onions or tomatoes. Fresh strawberries are also growing in one of the planters.

Mason City government even donated two fruit trees to the church, as part of an effort to bring more edible greenery to downtown.

They hope to work with state lawmakers to secure funding that will allow them to expand the garden.