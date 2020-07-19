Mason City childcare agency closes for two weeks after 2nd COVID case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second case of COVID-19 has led to the closing of Newman Childcare and Preschool until August 3.

On Thursday, the agency notified the public it had a positive test result for the coronavirus. On Sunday, Newman Childcare said a second positive test was confirmed and they decided to shut down after “extensive conversation” with the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Cerro Gordo County Public Health Department.

In a Facebook post announcing the move, Newman Childcare and Preschool stated “The health and safety of the families we serve and our staff is our top priority.”