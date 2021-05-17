Mason City chamber wins digital campaign award

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – The Mid-American Chamber Executives (MACE) have honored the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce with its “Digital Campaign of the Year” award.

MACE says the award is designed to honor the inventive media and digital platform content that has shown to push the boundaries of the traditional chamber publication, these awards could include email, websites, banner ads, online marketing, social media, videos and more. Mason City was named the winner for its “The Show Must Go On” annual report video.

MACE says the creativity and unique approach to presenting the annual report, the thirty-minute movie, complete with an opening scene, modeled after "The Greatest Showman", Boss of the Year vignette, Exchange of Gavel--social distancing style and the closing credits and bloopers demonstrated a level of ingenuity that put the Mason City Area Chamber in a class of its own.

The other candidates were the Bismark Mandan Area Chamber of Commerce and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.

MACE represents chamber executives in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.