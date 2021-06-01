Mason City chamber exec to join national business leadership program

WASHINGTON, DC – A member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce has been selected to take part in a national business leadership program.

Allyson Krull, the chamber’s Marketing & Leadership Development Director, has been named part of the fifth cohort of the “Business Leads Fellowship Program.”

“Workforce attraction and retention is one of our chamber’s highest priorities,” says Krull. “A constant issue for our members and our region, the chamber has worked to facilitate efforts to assist in addressing workforce needs. I am most looking forward to working with others from across the country to share ideas and implement best practices.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation says the program’s goal is to train and equip leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Krull was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fifth class of this program. The U.S. Chamber Foundation says the yearlong virtual program, which concludes with an in-person meeting in June 2022, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.