Mason City car dealer sentenced for laundering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City car dealer is going to federal prison for money laundering.

Jerry Flaherty, owner of Wheel Man Auto, was sentenced Thursday to one year and six months behind bars and fined $25,000. He will also have to serve one year of supervised release after getting out of prison.

According to court documents, an undercover law enforcement agent pretending to be a drug dealer met Flaherty in the spring of 2014 and agreed to buy a car for $20,500 in cash while Flaherty would record it as a $15,000 credit card sale. The undercover officer says he told Flaherty “You know my deal. You know I sell cocaine and my thing is I just don’t need no, them government forms.”

Authorities say Flaherty, 54, also never filed a required federal form documenting the sale.

He pleaded guilty to money laundering in October 2018.