Clear

Mason City car dealer pleads guilty to money laundering

Undercover agents say he agreed to take drug money in exchange for a car.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The owner of a Mason City car dealership is pleading guilty to money laundering.

Jerry T. Flaherty, the owner of Wheel Man Auto, entered a guilty plea in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of money laundering.

No sentencing date has been set.

According to court documents, Flaherty met with undercover law enforcement agents in March and April of 2014 and agreed to sell them a car for $20,500. Authorities say Flaherty believed the money he was being given came from the sale of illegal drugs, agreed to fraudulently record it as a $15,000 credit card sale instead of a $20,500 cash transaction, and put the title to the car under someone else’s name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gifts donated to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Park in Rochester gets a new name

Image

Teen still missing after leaving youth facility

Image

Updates to Ostrander water system

Image

Pet of the Week

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

President and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Rochester

Image

Nashua-Plainfield grad wins $100K

Image

Rochester Honkers change owners

Image

Dec. 4 basketball highlights

Community Events