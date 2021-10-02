Mason City businesses aiming to grow the game of hockey

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City has long had a rich tradition of ice hockey, with the formation of the Mohawk Youth Hockey Club in 1973, as well as the establishment of Tier II and Tier III teams such as the North Iowa Huskies, Outlaws, Bulls and now the Toros.

Although longtime coach P.K. O'Handley has stepped away from the bench, hockey still courses through his veins. He's clear that hockey is much larger than just putting the biscuit in the basket.

"Teamwork, hard work, comraderie, fun, great attitude, figuring things out."

After stepping away from the head coaching position of the Waterloo Black Hawks, O'Handley joined Midwest Construction. The company became an integral business partner in an effort to grow the game and introduce it to new, younger players.

"We wanted to do something that was impactful for young people, boys and girls, to grow the game, sustain the game and help the junior teams, the high school team, and ultimately this arena that is so beautiful in Mason City."

Together with Mason City Youth Hockey, Midwest Construction and Christie Door Company are recruiting additional business partners to come on board. The idea is to make hockey, a notoriously expensive game, more affordable, or even completely free.

Allan Devora grew up in Garner, and remembers fondly cheering for the Bulls. He says it's important for businesses to support youth sports.

"We want to see people venture out, try new things and explore what you might be good at."

Devora sees growing hockey as good for everyone.

"We are getting out of a pandemic, the more we can help each other out, the better. We want to keep programs alive, we want to keep businesses alive, and this is a great way to do it."

For those interested in being a part of this venture, contact the Mason City Youth Hockey office at 641-450-0472, or email masoncityyouthhockeyassoc@gmail.com.