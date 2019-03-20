Clear
Mason City business suffers 'extensive' damage after vehicle backs into building

Photo courtesy Mason City PD.

A vehicle backed into and through part of Kwik Coin Laundry on Wednesday and left “extensive” damage.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 1:51 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A vehicle backed into and through part of Kwik Coin Laundry on Wednesday and left “extensive” damage.
The collision at 18 N. Monroe Ave. was reported at 10:02 a.m. when a Cadillac Escalade driven by 58-year-old James Lee, of Mason City, went backwards through the front of the building.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities say Lee was backing his SUV up to the main doors when the vehicle continued over the concrete barrier and into the business.
“Improper braking, speed, and possibly worn brakes may have been a contributing factor,” police said. Lee was cited for failure to prove insurance.
The damage to the building was extensive, and due to possible structural safety and food safety concerns, the Gyro Hut and Kwik Coin Laundry were both temporarily closed.

