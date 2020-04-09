Clear
Mason City business lauded by governor for producing 100,000 face shields

“Even during this challenging time, there are so many good things that are happening in this state,” Reynolds said.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 1:03 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 1:07 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa business was lauded Thursday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for its work in fighting the coronavirus.

Reynolds said that Dimensional Graphics, a Mason City company, is producing 100,000 face shields that will begin arriving this week to the state stockpile.

Those face shields will be distributed to facilities in need around the state.

She added that the Department of Corrections and prisons have produced more than 25,000 masks, 7,000 gallons of sanitizer, 5,000 face shields and 3,000 gowns.

 

