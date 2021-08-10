Mason City building getting facelift

MASON CITY, Iowa - It once housed a JC Penney store, and was integrated into the Southbridge Mall during its construction in the 1980s. Now, the exterior Bagley-Beck Building is getting new life.

44 new painted aluminum panels have been installed to the building to resemble art glass and clerestory windows. In addition, Clear Lake artist Dr. Jerry Nelson designed and fabricated a metal sculpture on the building's fire escape. Both additions feature geometric designs in the spirit of Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie School style.

The facelift is part of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's 'Building Our Brand' project, which aims to add murals and artwork to highly visible buildings in town.