Mason City brush pile catches on fire Wednesday evening

MASON CITY, Iowa – An investigation is underway into a large brush fire that started Wednesday night in Mason City.

The Fire Department says it was called to the 1300 block of Elm Drive just before 9 am to find a large waste brush pile used by the city on fire. Firefighters contained the blaze with hose lines but allowed it to burn down.

The brush pile is expected to smolder for several days and city staff will monitor the situation.

The cause of the fire is being investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 641-421-3636.