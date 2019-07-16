Clear
Mason City blood donation center to open on Wednesday

LifeServe Blood Center trying to meet summer demand.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – LifeServe Blood Center is opening its Mason City location for an extra day of donations.

With the need for blood rising during the summer, the LifeServe Donor Center at 4700 Fourth Street SW, Suite E, will be open from 11 am to 4 pm on Wednesday.

LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to MercyOne North Iowa. All blood types are currently needed.
Blood donors can schedule their appointment by calling 800-287-4903 or visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org .

