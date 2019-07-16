Mason City blood donation center to open on Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – LifeServe Blood Center is opening its Mason City location for an extra day of donations.
With the need for blood rising during the summer, the LifeServe Donor Center at 4700 Fourth Street SW, Suite E, will be open from 11 am to 4 pm on Wednesday.
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to MercyOne North Iowa. All blood types are currently needed.
Blood donors can schedule their appointment by calling 800-287-4903 or visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org .
