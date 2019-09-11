Mason City bikers remember 9/11 with memorial ride

MASON CITY, Iowa - About 10 motorcycle riders, and a few more in cars, paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks by taking a short memorial ride to Clear Lake.

The group met in the parking lot of the Mason City Harley-Davidson dealer around 5 p.m., before raising the kickstands at about 5:15.

The Mason City Iowa Harley Owners Group has been making the memorial trek since 2011, when Clear Lake installed the World Trade Center Steel memorial in front of the fire department headquarters.