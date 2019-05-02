Clear

Mason City bike program relaunched

Last year's mechanical issues have been fixed.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 12:15 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City is getting its bike share program back underway kicking off with the May Day Bike Launch at Fat Hill Brewery on Wednesday.

This was the second year for the presentation about all of the different bike activities happening in the River City this summer.

Steve Schurtz is the Chair of the Active Living Transportation Commission and says riders will see new improvements in version 2.0.

“Last year our bike share program was initiated but we had some mechanical problems,” said Schurtz. “The most important thing this year is those have been corrected so the bikes should be fully functional. There’s so many bike opportunities around Mason City and North Iowa just to get out on your bike, enjoy it, and get a little exercise.”

One improvement still in the works is boxes attached to the bike racks so maps can be easily accessed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain continues, but tracking a nicer weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Mac Horvath

Image

Bulldogs are ready for season

Image

Five local athletes sign college offers

Image

'Cradle to Career' aims to make sure all Rochester students succeed

Image

Rochester bike share program open for the season

Image

Mason City bike program relaunched

Image

Dental bags for kids

Image

Fighting for immigrant rights at a downtown Rochester rally

Image

Day of caring

Image

Architecture Scavenger Hung

Community Events