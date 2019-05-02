Mason City bike program relaunched

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City is getting its bike share program back underway kicking off with the May Day Bike Launch at Fat Hill Brewery on Wednesday.

This was the second year for the presentation about all of the different bike activities happening in the River City this summer.

Steve Schurtz is the Chair of the Active Living Transportation Commission and says riders will see new improvements in version 2.0.

“Last year our bike share program was initiated but we had some mechanical problems,” said Schurtz. “The most important thing this year is those have been corrected so the bikes should be fully functional. There’s so many bike opportunities around Mason City and North Iowa just to get out on your bike, enjoy it, and get a little exercise.”

One improvement still in the works is boxes attached to the bike racks so maps can be easily accessed.