Mason City bidding for stop during RAGBRAI 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each year, RAGBRAI draws in thousands of riders to communities large and small across Iowa. And while the annual summer ride passed through Clear Lake in 2017, Mason City is hoping to join that list of communities for next year's ride.

Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James, together with several partners, submitted letters of support as part of next year's RAGBRAI, which will be in July. In addition, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved their support to the city's bid during their Tuesday morning meeting.

James says the economic windfall of the bike ride, potentially $2 million worth, could have a strong impact in the River City.

"Tourism supports everything. It supports the schools, our police and fire departments, road infrastructure. Tourism dollars are good for residents in the community."

The last time Mason City hosted RAGBRAI was 2014. James looks back on it as a positive experience.

"We really did come together and showcased our community in a way we never had before. With the concert entertainment downtown, downtown was packed with people. It was a great, great sight to see. We are excited for that challenge and opportunity to do it again."

The route is not expected to be announced until the Iowa Bike Expo in Des Moines in January. As for lodging arrangements and other logistics, James says those discussions have not yet taken place, as it's all contingent on Mason City being selected.