Mason City bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A 24-year-old bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Friday morning and taken to a local hospital.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:30 a.m., a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Traci Redeker, 48, of Manly, hit bicyclist Trevor Brunsvold, of Mason City.

The accident happened in the southbound lane of Highway 65 near the intersection of 300th St.

Authorities said Redeker stated she did not see Brunsvold and struck him with the side mirror of her vehicle.

Brunsvold was thrown from the bicycle and was taken to the MercyOne in Mason City by Redeker.

Redeker was charged with operating a vehicle too close to a bicyclist.

Brunsvold was not wearing a helmet.

This is the latest in a string of vehicle vs. bike accidents in the area.

A woman was killed in Floyd County earlier this month and earlier this week a person was killed in southern Minnesota.