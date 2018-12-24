Mason City bar owner speaks out after altercation outside of establishment

MASON CITY, Iowa- After a weekend altercation which included gunfire and several people being taken to the hospital happened outside of a Mason City bar, the owner is speaking out.

Spikes Tap and Grill was closed Monday for Christmas Eve, but the regulars are checking in with owner David Despenas in the wake of an unlikely shooting outside of the establishment.

“I’ve known David for around 30 years,” said Tim Scholl of Mason City.

School wasn’t at the bar Sunday morning when the incident happened, but said he was worried when he heard the news about gunplay outside his favorite watering hole.

“You hear shots fired and you wonder what happened,” he said.

That’s when he called Despenas to make sure everything was alright.

“Everybody was leaving around 1:30,” Despenas said. “We had a great night, no problems, as usual. Three people came in who nobody knew and wanted to buy drinks. We told them no.”

Moments later an altercation broke out outside of the bar involving the three who were denied drinks. Now Despenas says his business isn’t getting a fair shake for doing what’s right.

“This happens on the street with individuals who we didn’t serve and don’t know,” he said. “They came in around 1:40 AM obviously from being somewhere else and caused a problem. It’s not a fair representation of Spikes or who we are as a bar.”

Despenas says the bartenders did exactly what they’ve been trained to do when they learn an altercation is becoming violent, call for help.

“Sometimes lpeople late at night do something they probably should’ve done,” said Scholl. “As long as you are trained and you take care of it, that’s all you can do.”

The Mason City Police Department said they are still investigating who all was involved in the incident. They say anyone with information should call the Mason City Police Department.