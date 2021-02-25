Mason City assisted living facility opens doors to visitors

MASON CITY, IA- Covid-19 caused many assisted living facilities to implement strict guidelines including no visitors.

Thursday that has changed, Homestead of Mason City opened their doors for in-person visits.

When resident Mary Shipman encountered her daughter Marianne White she couldn't believe the interaction was actually happening.

Thursday morning this mother and daughter were reunited after being separated for roughly a year.

"I don't think she realized why I was here,” said White.”Her first words to me were how did you get in here?"

Their encounter was then welcomes by hugs and kisses.

The two then spent the next couple of hours looking at pictures of family and catching up.

This encounter brought tear of joy to staff members such as Susan Wiley.

"We are fortunate in Cerro Gordo for Mason City that our rates have been lower recently so that’s why,”said Wiley. “Previously it was really dangerous because of the germs and the virus and they are invisible germs so you don't know who would bring Covid -19 to a resident."

Wiley says they are allowing visitors once a week and there isn't a set time limit for the visit. Staff are still able to set up Zoom, Facetime, Skype interviews with loves ones that that can't meet in person.