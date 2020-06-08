Mason City man arrested for intent to deliver meth

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested over the weekend for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Nathan Medlin, 28, was stopped while driving a Pontiac G8 for having a valid Worth County warrant.

Medlin was found with three baggies of meth and $541 in cash.

“Nathan arranged to have someone pick up his vehicle and a search of the passenger compartment was conducted turning up another small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine was found under the rear passenger seat behind the driver's seat. The total amount, weighed together in the small baggies, was 7 grams,” court documents state.