Clear

Mason City approves development deal with Golden Grain Energy

Tax rebates will be granted for company's new expansion project.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 8:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The City Council has unanimously approved a new development agreement with Golden Grain Energy.

The ethanol processor has begun a $23,000,000 expansion of its Mason City plant, something that is expected to create 10 new jobs. To help out the project, Mason City has now agreed to provide an annual property tax rebate of up to $2,000,000 on the Golden Grain expansion as long as the company creates 10 new jobs by the end of 2021 and maintains at least five of those new jobs through the length of the 10-year development agreement.

If the company does not meet its job commitment, the development agreement will be suspended and they will have to repay the city the most recent tax rebate.

The deal approved Monday night is similar to a previous 10-year development agreement between Mason City and Golden Grain. That deal ended in June and the city is now collecting 100% of the property taxes on Golden Grain’s Mason City plant, which has an estimated value of almost $19,000,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple Award: Jessica Honsey

Image

Giving Joy at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Biden Campaigns in Mason City

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/3

Image

Shop Albert Lea Passport Tour

Image

Minnesota Attorney General Joins Us Live

Image

Shop Local Passport

Image

North Broadway Project

Image

Sean's Weather 12/3

Image

Decorating safely

Community Events