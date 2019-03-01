Mason City and Stewartville semi drivers in crash

MURRAY COUNTY, Minn. – Drivers from Mason City and Stewartville are involved in a two-semi collision in southwest Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened just before 9 am Friday on Highway 59, 2 miles south of Highway 30 in Murray County. Patrick James Whalen, 56 of Mason City, and Nathan William Talley, 42 of Stewartville, were both driving their semis north when they crashed into each other.

The State Patrol says Whalen was not hurt but Talley was taken to Murray County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing their seat belts.

Murray County Sheriff’s Office and county ambulance, Shetek First Responders, and Slayton police and fire assisted at the scene.