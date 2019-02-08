Clear
Mason City and POET win 'Healthiest State' awards

Honored at annual event in Des Moines.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City and POET Biorefining in Hanlontown are winners at the 2019 Healthiest State Annual Awards.

Mason City was recognized in the community category, along with Algona and Knoxville, and POET was honored in the small workplace category. The awards are given to individuals and organizations that work to improve the physical, social, and emotional well-being of Iowans.

“The Healthiest State Initiative is proud to recognize our award winners who are doing impressive work across the state,” said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director. “Each one is an example to other Iowa schools, workplaces and communities of the strides that can be made towards health and wellness. Each of our winners put ideas into action and created sustainable change in their respective sector.”

Mason City and POET Biorefining will each receive a monetary gift to continue their work promoting well-being.

