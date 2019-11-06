Mason City alum named MVC Golfer of the Week.

St. Louis, Missouri - UNI's Sydney Eaton earns MVC Golfer of the Week honors as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

Eaton tied for 13th place at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at the Kapolei Golf Course in Kapolei, Hawaii, which featured 14 teams.

Over 54 holes Eaton carded a total 217 recording scores of 77-70-70. Eaton recorded 7 birdies and 39 pars.

Sydney Eaton and the Panthers finished their fall season, and will be back in action in the spring.

