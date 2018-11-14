Clear

Mason City alum Meyer nets career-high 21 as No. 13 Iowa women beat Western Kentucky

Makenzie Meyer

Makenzie Meyer made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 13 Iowa beat Western Kentucky 104-67 on Tuesday night.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:35 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 6:37 AM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, making all 13 of her shots, Makenzie Meyer made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points and No. 13 Iowa beat Western Kentucky 104-67 on Tuesday night.

Gustafson became the second player in program history to surpass 1,000 career rebounds with six boards in the first half. She scored 12 straight Iowa points spanning the third-quarter break.

Hannah Stewart added 14 points for Iowa (3-0), which has its highest ranking since the Feb. 16, 2016.

Iowa led 50-36 at halftime behind Gustafson's 13 points and six rebounds. Meyer and Alexis Sevillian each scored 11 points. The Hawkeyes had 18 assists on 22 field goals, and shot 64.7 percent from the field. The Hilltoppers were held to just 10 points in the third quarter, and trailed 79-46.

Raneem Elgedawy and Alexis Brewer each scored 14 points — with 26 coming in the first half — for Western Kentucky (0-3), which faced ranked Louisville in its opener and later Oklahoma.

