Mason City airport ready for Old Man Winter

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Municipal Airport has a new runway snow plow.

$300,000 of the $365,506 purchase price came from a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The new plow is expected to last at least 20 years and replaces a 1994 vehicle.

The Airport says their new plow has including a 450 horsepower diesel engine, All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Steering, a 14 Foot wide plow, and a spreader on the rear of the truck for spreading sand on icy runways. It was manufactured by M-B Companies, Inc. of New Holstein, Wisconsin.