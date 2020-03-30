Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City airport ready for Old Man Winter

Photo courtesy of the Mason City Municipal Airport.
Photo courtesy of the Mason City Municipal Airport.

New snow plow purchased thanks to federal funding.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Municipal Airport has a new runway snow plow.

$300,000 of the $365,506 purchase price came from a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The new plow is expected to last at least 20 years and replaces a 1994 vehicle.

The Airport says their new plow has including a 450 horsepower diesel engine, All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Steering, a 14 Foot wide plow, and a spreader on the rear of the truck for spreading sand on icy runways. It was manufactured by M-B Companies, Inc. of New Holstein, Wisconsin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Limiting screen time for kids?

Image

Hospitality Industry is Hurting

Image

Print Shop Helps Small Businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Why do some counties seem immune to COVID-19?

Image

Increase in Domestic Violence

Image

Senator Klobuchar talks with Rochester leaders

Image

Social distancing restrictions extended

Image

Banks Help Customers During Pandemic

Image

Ramping Up Telehealth Efforts

Community Events