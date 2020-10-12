Mason City airport looking to change airlines

MASON CITY, Iowa – A different airline could be flying out of the Mason City Municipal Airport in 2021.

The city’s Airport Commission is recommending SkyWest Airlines take over as the Essential Air Service (EAS) provider for Mason City. That program subsidizes airlines that operate out of smaller communities.

Air Choice One currently provides flights in and out of Mason City and it applied along with SkyWest, Boutique Air, and Denver Air to be the Mason City airports EAS provider.

In making its recommendation, the Airport Commission says SkyWest is proposing 12 weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago O’Hare International Airport using 50 seat regional jets, operating as a United Express carrier. The recommendation will go the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will select the EAS provider for the Mason City Municipal Airport.

If a change is approved by the DOT, the Airport Commission says SkyWest would take over for Air Choice One on March 1, 2021.

Air Choice One issued this official comment in response to the commission's recommendation:

“Air Choice One has been proud to serve the Mason City community since 2014. We are disappointed to hear that we may not be serving the community in the future. We wish the airport and the community all the best.”