Mason City airport hits pandemic passenger milestone

MASON CITY, Iowa – May was the best month for the Mason City Municipal Airport since the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport says a total of 1,317 passengers passed through the airport, the most since the pandemic began but still 10% less than in May 2019.

The airport says local air travel is recovering much faster than the national average and credits much of that success to the new United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport which began on March 1.

Mason City Municipal Airport Manager Dave Sims says he fully expects passenger numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels during the summer months, and hopes travel reaches thresholds Mason City hasn’t seen in nearly a decade.