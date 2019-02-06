Clear
Mason City agencies launch volunteer food shopper program

The program is aiming to help those who are homebound

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - For those who are homebound or unable to get around, even getting the groceries can become an insurmountable task.

But a new project in conjunction with the Mason City Volunteer Center, the Elderbridge Agency on Aging, and the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is looking to change that.

The Food Shopper Pilot Project is a monthly service. Volunteers shop for their client at the Food Bank, and also provide recipes from Elderbridge's nutrition program.

Alex Gonzalez donates her time at the volunteer center, and sees the need in the community.

"I can only imagine how frustrating it would be...if you don't have a vehicle or someone you can depend on to get your groceries."

Danielle Bowlin is the nutrition program coordinator and dietician with Elderbridge, who's clientele is about 35% homebound. Based off of feedback from clients, the idea for the program blossomed.

"What do we do when we discover that these people are food insecure? What do we do when we find out that they maybe don't know where their next meal is coming from or they don't know the money for where their next meal is coming from?"

While the program is still in its early stages, Gonzalez is looking for more people to get involved.

"I'm really glad to see how this turns out, and see how I can let everybody else who's interested in this to let them know how fun it is and how nice it is to be a part of a community where you can help people that really need help."

If interested, contact the Mason City Volunteer Center at 641-424-7180, or Elderbridge at 641-424-0678.

