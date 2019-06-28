Clear
Mason City again named an 'Iowa Great Place'

Also designated a cultural and entertainment district in the state.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is once again an “Iowa Great Place.”

The community first received that designation from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs in 2007, making it eligible for state funding of infrastructure projects. Mason City has now been re-designated, with a focus on the Willow Creek downtown corridor. City officials say they hope to apply for state money to create “an inviting usable space which incorporates the natural environment and complements community and downtown assets and economic development initiatives.”

In addition, Mason City is also one of three newly designated Cultural and Entertainment Districts. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs bestows that title on walkable, mixed-use areas with a high concentration of cultural attractions. Mason City’s district includes both the Main Street program area and the downtown historic district, featuring the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Mason City Public Library, Music Man Square, Historic Park Inn Hotel, Mason City Community Theater, and Steben’s Children’s Theater.

