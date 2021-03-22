Mason City adding advocacy position for property crime victims

MASON CITY, Iowa - Imagine if the car you rely on to get to work or get around to every day life is stolen. It may leave you completely lost, and trying to figure out what to do next.

Thanks to an Officer for Victims of Crime grant, the City of Mason City is looking to add a crime victim specialist to help with property crime victims that are caught in these situations.

Mary Ingham with Crisis Intervention Service has been working with Mason City Police and the City to create the position. The idea came about after her Mother's vehicle was stolen, which felt her feeling violated and life disrupted. While the main focus is generally on victims of violence, she feels that this position is a valuable asset to have in a community.

"When this grant opportunity came about, I realized that this happened to my mom. I saw the direct impact. Property crime is something I think a lot of times people minimize, but it does have a huge impact."

Lt. Logan Wernert with Mason City Police says the department reached out to Louisville, Kentucky and St. Petersburg, Florida to get an idea on how this position would work, which has seen great success. The grant calls for three years of funding, with the hopes of the public seeing the value of the position. Ingham hopes it can be expanded to other communities.

"We're hoping that this person can give some extra time for crime victims, work really close with law enforcement, and make our community a safer place to live for everyone."

This is the first such grant funded position in Iowa.

The City is accepting applications for the position until March 31.