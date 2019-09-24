Mason City Youth Hockey to begin arena capital campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa - A select group got a behind the scenes tour of the Mason City Multipurpose Arena. They were board members and parents from Mason City Youth Hockey.

The group saw the portions of the arena where the offices will be and the training room, as well as the massive concrete floor, which will eventually become the ice rink.

Mason City Youth Hockey will begin their fundraising campaign tomorrow to raise nearly $1.5 million that will be used to pay for goals, nets, bench seating, and glass inside the arena. MercyOne is also on board as a supporter and sponsor of the youth hockey group.

The Mason City Multipurpose Arena is slated to open early December.