Mason City Youth Hockey Association to be main tenant of downtown area

Council sets November 5 hearing date on agreement

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hockey will be the name of the game at the new downtown multipurpose arena in Mason City.

The North Iowa Bulls announced Tuesday they have signed a lease to start playing their games when the new arena opens in December. The final game in the North Iowa Ice Arena will be December 7 and the first game downtown will be December 28.

The City Council also on Tuesday set a November 5 hearing date on a deal to make the Mason City Youth Hockey Association the main user of the new downtown arena. As part of the deal, Mason City will receive $81,000 a year and a percentage of ticket and food and beverage sales above a certain point. With automatic extensions, the deal would last 40 years.

A contract for solar panels at the new arena, the Mason City wastewater treatment plant, and the Mason City Regional Airport was also awarded to Blue Sky Solar of Dubuque. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the estimate is the panels will save Mason City $2 million and reduce the use of 3 million pounds of carbon over 25 years. Construction on the solar panels is expected to begin in Spring 2020 at no cost to the city.

And it was announced at the Council meeting that the city will make a presentation on the downtown hotel and conference center project to the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday in Des Moines. Burnett says the city and developer Gatehouse Capital will update the IEDA Board on the progress made and that it’s confirmed the new hotel will be a Hyatt Place.

