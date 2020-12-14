Clear

Mason City YMCA youth basketball season to resume next month

After having the season paused upon order from Governor Reynolds, the season will pick back up in January

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 1:48 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - When Governor Reynolds announced last month that adult and youth sports would be suspended, the YMCA's youth basketball season was just getting started.

Now, with last week's announcement regarding the resumption of such activities, the YMCA's season will resume in the new year. Programs director Dylan Gonda says the kids are eager to get back after it.

"It's been a rough year, so these moments like basketball has been really fun. I think everyone going through 2020 has experienced it, but everyone has been able to roll with the punches pretty well and put a positive spin on it and see what's next, how can we adapt and what can we do safely."

When the season resumes, there will be some guidelines in place. For instance, there will be only two spectators per participant, and spacing spectators out on the court, as well as a mask requirement.

"We're trying to be really aware of what those numbers are like and as they are coming in to watch the game. And we do have X's laid out so everyone knows where to stand, to keep their distance from each other. And really ask people who come in to police themselves."

In addition, the YMCA is adding some additional safe activities for families in the new year. Each Saturday, from January through March, the YMCA will hold the 'Cabin Fever Series', with activities including escape rooms, indoor triathlons and obstacle courses.

