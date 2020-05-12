Clear
Mason City YMCA reopens

After a nearly two month closure, the YMCA has reopened to members only and with some guidelines

Posted: May 12, 2020 1:38 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You might be missing the treadmill or the weights. Fortunately, some gyms across the country are beginning to reopen.

As of Monday, the Mason City Family YMCA has officially reopened. However, there have been a few changes made; the Y is only open for members only. In addition, staffers at the front desk will take your temperature, and capacity will be reduced to about 50% from normal levels. Upstairs, fitness equipment is being spaced out, including the move of cycling bikes to a gym. In addition, pickup and one-on-one basketball games are not being held. Also, the pool remains closed, per Governor Reynolds' order.

"We wanted to take a little bit extra time to make sure that we had the proper protocols and procedures in place when the Y reopened."

Despite the changes, CEO Heath Hupke is excited to be able to reopen for the first time in about two months.

"For too many weeks, I was the only person at the Y. To be able to see my staff coming back, and our members to see their faces, and to see honestly how they're doing over the last 6-8 weeks, it has been really good to see those smiling faces again."

It's not just pumping iron; Hupke says members have been waiting for the social aspect of working out as well.

"I think that's something the Y tries to provide in those social opportunities, from your staff members here that you know, to your friends that you always meet up with at Noon to do a few laps around the track."

Currently, the YMCA's hours are from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

