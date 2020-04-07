Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k called 'quaRUNtine'

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you ever wanted to run a 5K, now you have the chance to do it from the comfort of your own home.

The Mason City YMCA is hosting a quaRUNtine, a virtual 5K race. Registration lasts until April 19 and costs $20 to sign up.

There is no specific course, runners can go wherever they'd like. MC YMCA Executive Director Heath Hupke said it isn't about how fast you can run, but instead finishing the race.

"The goal isn't for you to beat some world record, it's really for you to accomplish something that you've wanted to do and whether that's walk, jog, run or a combination of all," Hupke said. "You can do it wherever you'd like."

For more information you can visit their website: https://www.masoncityymca.org/adult-programs/virtual-running-club.html